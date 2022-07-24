Back-to-school tax holiday starts Monday. Here’s how much you can save

How much will parents spend on back-to-school supplies?

Starting on Monday, Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins.

That means you won’t pay sales tax on most of the things found on student supply lists.

The start of another school year is not far away.

As parents and students get ready a sales tax holiday is kicking in.

Florida families are expected to save about $100 million between July 25 to Aug. 7, according to research group Florida TaxWatch.

Here’s where the savings happen:

Clothing and shoes $100 or less

School supplies that cost $50 or less

Learning aids like books, flashcards, and puzzles under $30

Computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less

Children’s books (children ages 12 or younger) are exempt through Aug. 14, 2022.

Another tax holiday is in place until June 20-23 for Children’s diapers and baby and toddler clothing.

The holiday is part of a broader $800 million tax package that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May.

Check out the document below to see a full list of eligible items: