Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

! There are things do in and out of the house to keep little ones entertained – often for free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.

“(Gas) prices going up have affected us making any kind of decisions, and trying to figure out what can we do that’s free, cheap, easy, and close by,” said Olgica Pilla, a mother of two.

Consumer Reports says not to worry! There are things do in and out of the house to keep little ones entertained – often for free.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Click here to see more local events

“If you receive SNAP benefits, you can get free or reduced admission to over 900 museums through a program called Museums for All. And if you have a library card, many libraries offer free passes to museums in your city,” explained Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

How about taking the kids to a live event? Through sites like Eventbrite and Allevents.in, you can find free concerts or classes, like a kids break dance class.

Or maybe you’d like to instill a sense of community in your kids and teach them how to give back. You can find local volunteer opportunities that the family can do together through.

Rainy days can be a great time to stay in and watch some movies as a family. With sites like Kanopy and Hoopla, you can access loads of movies and TV shows for free with just your library card. You can access both on multiple streaming devices, and buying a device doesn’t have to break the bank. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at $55.

Don’t forget, you can watch News4JAX on your streaming stick!

If you are looking for more ideas, there are a lot of things to do around in and around Northeast Florida. You can check some of them in our Community Calendar.