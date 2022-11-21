63º

Frying a turkey? Here are some Thanksgiving tips from Copeland’s

Melanie Lawson, The Morning Show anchor

With Thanksgiving just days away, it's time to think about how you plan to season and cook your bird. It can be tricky to work with, which is why we're getting your questions answered by the experts at Copeland's.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Copeland’s is known for its New Orleans-style food, but around Thanksgiving, it’s famous for Fried Turkey!

Melanie Lawson spent the morning in the kitchen getting some secret frying tips.

We got our questions answered by the experts.

Copeland’s owner, Andrew Gabet, joined News4JAX to show those at home how to properly fry a turkey. Something to note: Start early and season well!

If you want to order dinner from Copeland’s — click here. There’s also a full buffet available from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

