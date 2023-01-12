Flight delays continue as FAA investigates system failure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FAA continues its investigation to determine who and what is responsible for the corrupted file that caused a flight safety system outage Wednesday. Meanwhile, there were more delays Thursday and travelers are fed up.

The continuing airline delays and cancelations leave fliers not only frustrated but confused and stranded. And after the holidays and dealing with the airlines and getting nowhere fast they feel like they have little recourse and Wednesday’s FAA computer meltdown fliers have had it.

“I think first and foremost you are entitled to get to your destination in a timely manner and as soon as possible on the airline,” Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going, said. “So, if you’re delayed and missed your connection you are entitled to get rebooked and on that route end of story period.”

With a tight economy, travelers say they have invested hundreds if not thousands of dollars in a flight. With things in such disarray, they wonder when the next meltdown is coming. They miss a flight. Their travel plans become chaotic. Missed hotel reservations. Cruises. And more. The question becomes, how do they effectively pick up the pieces?

“You’re probably thinking I should get traveler’s insurance because that’s just going to fix everything,” Nastro said. “But I think before you invest in travel insurance you should know under federal law you are protected and entitled to a full cash refund or rebooked on a new flight and obligated to get you there. And the credit card you used has provisions to reimburse you for problems you may have encountered.”

As for change fee waivers or hotel vouchers and what type of compensation you might get if you have travel woes, well that’s up to individual airline policies.