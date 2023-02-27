Scammers are now targeting smart TVs — here’s how to spot the con

Big-screen televisions are displayed in a Costco warehouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its January report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scammers are using a new device to steal your personal information and money — your Smart TV.

Here’s how scammers will attempt to fool you.

First, you open a streaming service on your smart TV. However, you can’t log in. Instead, a pop-up appears, telling you there is a problem with your device or your streaming subscription.

It claims you need to call a phone number or visit a website to fix it. Don’t fall for it.

If you call the number, scammers pretend to be customer service representatives. They will insist you pay an activation fee or allow them remote access to your smart T.V. If you pay the fee — the con artists will now have your credit or debit card number.

If you give them access to your device, scammers may install malware on your TV and use it to gain access to personal information.

To avoid the scam always double-check any fees you have to pay. If scammers ask you to pay any kind of fee — do some research beforehand. Don’t fall for fake websites. Scammers love to create imitation websites using URLs that are just a letter or two off.

Check before you call. If a “customer service” phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before you call.

Finally, never let anyone control your device remotely.