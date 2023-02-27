University of North Florida cost of living expected to increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in eight years, it could cost more to live on campus at the University of North Florida than off campus.

The school’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the proposal at a meeting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. It will be presented by the Vice President of Administration and Finance, Scott Bennett.

The reason given for the proposed price jump is to cover maintenance and upkeep costs.

The agenda for the meeting says, “The increase will allow UNF to maintain financial responsibilities to our bondholders, continue to provide quality services to our residents, and maintenance to our facilities.”

On average, this increase will be about 4 and 1/4% every year for the next three years. This will depend on the type of room and the location of the building. Some rooms are furnished, and some are not.

Some rooms charge by the month, and others by semester, so there are a variety of options for students.

Here are some of the costs listed on the university’s website:

The Flats at UNF = $659-$764 per person, per bedroom, per month

Osprey Fountains = $2,830-$5,000 per person, per semester

Osprey Crossings = $2,500-$5,300 per person, per semester