‘Like going through a hurricane’: Local couple among frightened passengers who survived rough seas on cruise ship

Rusty and Cherry Jakes’ fourth anniversary trip on the Carnival Sunshine might be their last.

The couple was among thousands of frightened passengers who survived terrifyingly rough seas on the cruise ship’s return to Charleston over Memorial Day weekend.

The cruise ship passengers took to social media to post video of water pouring through a flooded hallway on a cabin level and pictures of onboard stores in shambles, with merchandise strewn about on the floor as large waves swelled on the sea.

The Jakes described it as a scene out of “Titanic” and said it was clear the cruise line had underestimated how bad the storm would be.

“To put 5,000 people through a storm like that, I just can’t believe they did it,” Cherry Jakes said. “We live at the beach. We know what storms are like. It was like going through a hurricane.”

Rusty and Cherry Jakes survived a rough trip on the Carnival Sunshine. (Photo provided)

The powerful storm hammered the ship in 60- to 70-mph winds, according to passengers.

“We were at the point where we were about ready to get the life jackets ready just in case,” Rusty Jakes said.

The couple said they were disappointed in how the company handled the situation and that they feel the cruise line put the lives of everyone aboard the ship in danger.

Passenger Daniel Taylor was also frustrated, saying the crew “left us blind, not reassuring us what was going on, where we were heading to, what the plan was,” WCIV-TV reported.

"They could have updated us and let us know something,” he said.

The Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas on Saturday was delayed by prolonged bad weather and rough seas in the area, the Miami-based company said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday. The vessel’s next cruise scheduled to leave Charleston this weekend was delayed, but is now sailing, the statement said.

Carnival temporarily closed some rooms because of water damage, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests,” Carnival said.

The Jakes said they haven’t heard anything from Carnival since the incident.