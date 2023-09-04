Get out into the city, support a local business to celebrate 904 Day on Monday

Farmery is open for 904 Day. It is usually closed on Mondays to harvest at the farm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is 904 Day in honor of 9-0-4 -- the predominant area code used in Northeast Florida. Because 904 Day coincides with Labor Day this year, local leaders are encouraging people to shop and participate in activities in the area.

Guided bike ride tours through several neighborhoods is one way to celebrate and show appreciation for our fair city. You can ride electric art bikes through Avondale, Riverside, Five Points and San Marco either at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Each ride lasts between 2 and 2.5 hours. Interested riders can meet at 3544 Saint Johns Ave. There are 14 art bikes that were each customized by local artists.

Ron Rothberg started the tradition two years ago so people can experience the history, art, beauty and architecture of the area with locals and visitors.

“If anyone can get out there and support someone who is doing something for Jacksonville in Jacksonville, it is a great way to celebrate 904 Day,” Rothberg said.

Rothberg joins a list of several businesses who opted to open their doors Monday -- despite it being Labor Day -- and organizations having special deals and events to celebrate everything local.

You can find out more details at https://www.904day.com/.

Another option is visiting Farmery at 1303 North Main St. in Springfield. Andrea Bryant-Smith is a co-owner of the bakery and bodega known for providing organic food in an area that’s considered a food desert.

“We want it to be able to showcase and give back to the community with some specials and show people what we are all about,” Bryant-Smith said.

They grow everything from their farm.

“We really enjoy our customers,” Bryant-Smith said. “We don’t think of them as strangers. Everyone we meet is always a friend. We want them to really experience what we do here, how we care about the community and want to give them the best quality organic product that we can from our farm.”

People are encouraged to use the hashtag #904Day on Monday on social media as they explore the area.