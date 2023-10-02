Hubbard House, JSO to bring awareness to domestic violence Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Hubbard House will team up on Monday to bring awareness to domestic violence in Jacksonville.

Law enforcement officials and domestic violence center executives will speak about the impact of domestic violence in our community and ongoing efforts to end domestic violence.

Speakers will include Sheriff T.K. Waters, Dr. Gail A. Patin, Lakesha Burton, and others.

News4JAX will bring you the live conference at 10:30 a.m. You can stream it live right here or on News4JAX+.

JSO and Hubbard House want people to know that they are here to help 24/7.

Survivors of domestic violence can access help through the 24/7 Hubbard House Hotline at (904) 354-3114 or Textline at (904) 210-3698. Survivors can also make an appointment or walk into the Hubbard House Outreach Center at 6629 Beach Blvd, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Hubbard House services are free and confidential.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, here’s a list of resources available: