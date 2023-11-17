Free money! Nearly $3 billion is up for grabs in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a big event that we get excited about every single year: The Holiday Money Hunt.

Why? Because it puts extra cash in your wallet – really a gift for the holidays.

Right now the state of Florida is holding $2.7 billion for safekeeping, and the rightful owners need to step forward and claim it.

SEARCH YOUR NAME OR BUSINESS HERE: The Holiday Money Hunt

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says this money comes from places like dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

It’s absolutely free to search your name or business and absolutely free to claim! This is your money – so go get it.

Starting Monday on The Morning Show, we will release the cash available county-by-county and ZIP Code by Zip Code. We will show you just how much money is waiting to be claimed in your neighborhood.

If you need help searching and claiming what is yours, tune in to News4JAX from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Staff from Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis’ office will be answering your calls, helping you search and claim any money owed to you. We will release the number to call when our phone lines open Monday night at 5 p.m.