LIVE: Turkey fry ASMR with Copeland’s in Jacksonville

As you prepare for your Thanksgiving feast, if you’re frying a bird, News4Jax has some advice from the experts.

Copeland’s of New Orleans on Southside Boulevard in Jacksonville is frying more than 1,000 birds for this Thanksgiving holiday.

News4Jax The Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson went inside Monday morning to uncover the secrets.

It is her assignment every year to investigate how you can get that perfect fried turkey. And she has discovered that you have to think ahead.

Copeland’s started frying turkeys in 2001. Copeland’s can cook 50 turkeys per hour, so you’re encouraged to order soon to get your bird for Thursday.

If you want to preorder your Thanksgiving feast from Copeland’s, go to https://copelandsjax.com/ or call 904-516-9813. A hot and/or cold Thanksgiving feast dinner is $149. A warmed 12- to 14-pound fried turkey is $84 and a cooled fried turkey is $79. Sides vary in price.