Today, Wednesday expected to be busiest travel day this Thanksgiving: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The two worst days to travel by plane are here. Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 are historically the busiest in airports.

AAA expects nearly 210,000 Floridians to fly for the holiday, which is up six percent from last year.

Most of the people we’ve talked with have been pleasantly surprised.

Nationwide, more than 4.7 million people will fly between today and next Sunday.

Jacksonville International is one of the worst airports to fly out of, according to Forbes Advisor’s worst places for holiday travel. But Other Florida airports are even worse — such as Orlando and Miami International Airport.

Regardless of which airport you’re flying from, it’s a good idea to arrive early.

The TSA is encouraging an arrival of at least two hours before your flight boards or three hours at “hub” airports.