Staying safe while decorating this holiday season

It’s time to put up some holiday lights and decorations! But before you do anything, there are a few safety steps you need to take to protect your home and your family.

“December is a leading month for home fires, – and fires involving Christmas trees and decorations can be especially damaging and deadly, so it’s important to always make sure you have working smoke detectors,” said Dan Wroclawski with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports recommends these detectors:

First Alert 3120B

Kidde P12010

There are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to the actual decorating, but before you get started, Wroclawski says you need to inspect all of your lights, extension cords and plugs to make sure they are in good condition.

Only use outdoor extension cords and decorations outside, and indoor ones inside! Never overload your outlets! It can cause electrical fires. And always unplug all of your holiday lights before leaving home or going to bed.

“The simplest way to control your holiday lights is honestly with a smart plug. They’re affordable, they work with popular home assistants like Alexa and Google Home,” Wroclawski said. “They are really simple to set up to turn on and off at your specific sunrise and sunset times.”

Some smart plugs even offer safety alerts and energy-monitoring features.

For outdoor lighting, choose a smart plug specifically rated for outdoors, like one from AmazonBasics for about $24.

And be careful when you’re hanging those holiday lights! Each year, almost 6,000 people visit the ER related to injuries from falls putting up holiday decorations! So, before you climb, put on sturdy shoes - and check your ladder for loose parts, sharp edges, or bent rungs.