Melatonin for kids: Is it effective? Is it safe?

Melatonin supplements really should be a last resort for helping kids fall asleep and stay asleep.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly one in five children are taking melatonin to help them sleep, according to a new study by researchers at Colorado University.

The study follows a health advisory urging parents to speak with their children’s doctor before starting long-term melatonin.

Boston Children’s Health advises parents to avoid melatonin use for children under age three. Doctors say melatonin is useful in helping children fall asleep, but it is a short-term solution.

Doctors say melatonin should not be used in children just to help them get better or more restful sleep.

In fact, doctors say parents should know melatonin is loosely regulated and you could give your child too much.

Doctors say to avoid melatonin for:

Situational insomnia, that’s when a child can’t sleep due to anxiety about the new school year or a test

Short-term insomnia, say due to an ear infection.

Insomnia due to an underlying physical cause like restless legs

Doctors say don’t substitute melatonin for a healthy bedtime routine. There are many reasons kids could be having trouble going to sleep.

Focus on a consistent bedtime. No caffeine and no electronics or screen before bedtime.

Over the last 10 years, calls to poison control for kids taking melatonin have increased by 530%. More than 94% of those cases were unintentional.