Chef Tony in The Publix Kitchen

Louisiana Lump Crab Cakes with Tasso Tartar Sauce

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

4 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup yellow onions, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped, green parts only

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

1 tablespoon Italian parsley leaves, chopped

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for shells and cartilage

6 tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs

1/3 cup all–purpose flour

1 large egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method

Heat butter, in a medium sauté pan, and add onions and celery. Cook, stirring, about 4 minutes, until softened. Set aside to cool.

Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, olive oil, green onions, chives, and parsley in the bowl of a food processor, and process until well blended, and slightly thickened. Add salt, pepper, and cayenne and process for 15 seconds to blend. Transfer to a medium bowl with the cooled vegetables, crabmeat and fine bread crumbs and fold gently to mix, being careful not to break up lumps of crab.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Form crabmeat mixture into 8 (2–3-inch) round cakes, about 3 oz each, and pack gently but firmly. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, cover, and refrigerate until well chilled.

Put flour in a small shallow bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg and milk. Put panko in a third shallow bowl. Dredge each crab cake in flour, then egg wash, and then panko, shaking to remove any excess breading. Set aside.

Heat 1/4 cup vegetable oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Pan fry the crab cakes 3–4 at a time, about 2–3 minutes per side, until golden brown. Add more oil as needed. Drain crab cakes on paper towel–lined baking sheet. Serve with tasso tartar sauce (recipe follows).

Tasso Tartar Sauce

Yields about 4 cups

Ingredients

1/2 cup tasso*, finely chopped

1/4 cup yellow onion, finely diced

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

3 cups mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

dash hot pepper sauce

Method

Combine all ingredients together in mixing bowl and blend thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

*May substitute with another spiced, cured ham product such as Capocollo.

