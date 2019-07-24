Hot Places to Stay Cool: 'Morning Show' has fun by leaps and bounds

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - If the kids are bouncing off the walls because it’s the middle of summer, then why not let them literally bounce off the walls?

“The Morning Show” crew has been searching around town for some “Hot Places to Stay Cool” this week as the summer doldrums drag on.

We enjoyed a skydiving adventure at iFly off Town Center Parkway and raced around the track at Autobahn Indoor Speedway on Philips Highway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Now we're bouncing over to Jumpstreet at 1214 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach.

Know before you go Hours

Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost

Packages range from $7.99-$24.99

Contact

904-853-5721

www.gotjump.com/florida/jacksonville-beach

The indoor trampoline park is a great place to beat the summer heat, let the kids burn off a lot of that pent-up energy and even try to ride.

Kids can play dodgeball and basketball, and try flips and cartwheels.

They can even ride a mechanical bull.

(Quick parent life hack: Jumpstreet is not only a great place to stay cool, but parents say their kids also leave ready for a nap.)

