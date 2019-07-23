Hot Places to Stay Cool: 'The Morning Show' team straps in for wild ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At this point in the summer, you probably need some new ideas to keep your children entertained, especially with the brutal heat likely keeping them indoors -- so “The Morning Show” team set out on a mission to find some hot places to stay cool.

We visited iFly off Town Center Parkway and went for a skydiving adventure. Now, we're hitting the track and enjoying other fun activities at Autobahn Indoor Speedway on Philips Highway near J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Go-kart racing

The speedway has an indoor racetrack for go-karts where Bruce, Melanie, Richard, Lena and I faced off for 14 laps. I was laughing the entire time. What fun! As hard as it is to admit, Richard inched out in front of me to beat all of us to the checkered flag.

There are two tracks: one for beginners and one for more experienced drivers.

The cost is $19.99 per race during the week and $21.99 weekends. Junior karts are available for children ages 8 to 12. They get to take 12 laps around the course. Kids 13 years old and above pay the same price but race 14 laps.

Axe throwing

If you're not aware, axe throwing has become a "thing” and even has its own league!

Children 13 years and older can compete in axe throwing at Autobahn.

Instruction is available for how to properly throw an axe. The setup includes several targets made of wood. Each person is assigned a target, and points are awarded for where on the target your axe lands.

We had a blast. Melanie, Lena and I teamed up against Bruce and Richard. We picked it up pretty quickly. In the end, the "boys" won by 2 points -- sigh!

The cost is $29.99 for 90 minutes. Combination packages are also available if you would like to go-kart race and throw axes.

Virtual reality game

A newer addition to Autobahn is a virtual reality game that allows you to battle four players at a time. This is the only game like it in Northeast Florida.

You wear VR goggles and follow instructions through the headset.

Each game is $11.95, and there is no age limit.

I didn't participate in this one, but it was hysterical watching Bruce, Melanie, Richard and Lena walk in circles, pointing a plastic gun at the floor and the ceiling. They loved it. By the way, Melanie won the battle!

STEM class

Autobahn also offers STEM classes during the week for students entering third to 12th grade.

Know before you go Hours

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost

Go-kart racing: $20-$100

Axe throwing: $30

Virtual reality game: $12

Contact

904-425-5005

autobahnspeed.com

Kids learn the "science" behind go-kart racing, and even compete to build a tower with raw spaghetti noodles.

The next class is this Thursday. It costs less than $26 per student and the class time fluctuates depending on demand.

For more information about the camp, call Autobahn at 904-425-5005 or go to autobahnspeed.com/field-trips.

