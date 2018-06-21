Killer couches and other dangers in your home

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are over 25 potential cancer causing chemicals in the environment listed on the National Cancer Institute’s web page. They are found in our food, drinks, and products we use every day. Below is information on what to watch out for, and what you can do right now to lower your risk.

Dr. Julie Ann Sosa and colleagues at the Duke University Medical Center noticed an increase in thyroid cancer and decided to do some digging.

“The one thing that sort of fascinated us was potential exposures in the environment,” explained Dr. Sosa.

Turns out, your home might be riddled with cancer causing chemicals!

“These chemicals, the flame retardants, are located in many different things in the home ranging from upholstery; so in your sofa, in drapes, curtains,” Dr. Sosa told Ivanhoe.

A flame retardant, TDCIPP, found in couches, mattresses, and even dust has been known to cause cancer. Consider replacing furniture that was purchased before 2013. And the carcinogen chromium can be found in leather, wood furniture, and certain dyes, so check labeling when buying new furniture. Also, check with your dry cleaner to make sure they do not use the chemical “perc”. This is a carcinogen that can build up over time. And if you use Styrofoam cups, never use them to store hot foods or liquids. This can make the cancer causing chemical styrene leak.

You probably won’t be surprised to know there are hazardous chemicals in your cleaning products, weed killers, and bug spray. But chemicals, like formaldehyde found in many cleaners, can cause cancer. You can check which products contain dangers online by reading the household products database at www.hhs.gov.

