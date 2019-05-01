Layoffs announced at two Jacksonville companies

In the past week, two companies have filed notices to indicate they're closing facilities in Jacksonville and laying off employees.

According to the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filed Monday, Atlanta-based payments technology company, InComm, will lay off 125 employees by July 1 at its Southside office, which is located at 8935 Prominence Parkway.

The company said in its notice that its call center operations at the facility will be outsourced.

InComm moved into its facility to Jacksonville in 2013, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Another company, COEI LLC, recently filed a notice that it will shut down operations at its northeast Jacksonville facility at 11084 Cabot Commerce Circle. The company will lay off 39 full-time driver associates by June 18.

