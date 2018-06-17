Rare Breed Motorcycle Club donates across community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rare Breed Motorcycle Club's mission is to leave this world in a better condition than when they arrived.

The nonprofit organization participates in charitable causes that benefit individuals or whole communities, while also promoting a positive image of all African-American men and all Harley-Davidson Motorcycle enthusiasts.

The colors of the Rare Breed Motorcycle Club are black, gold and white, with an American bald eagle logo. The colors and our logo represent courage, freedom and power.

Members of the Jacksonville-based group joined Scott Johnson on The Morning Show on Sunday to discuss plans for benefiting the area.

