Mother, boyfriend now charged with murder in 5-year-old's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother and her boyfriend were charged with murder after the death of a 5-year-old girl who Jacksonville police said was found unresponsive while under their supervision.

The girl's mother, Michelle Cannimore, 26, and her boyfriend, Jonte Harris, 26, are in jail on no bond. Records showed the upgraded charges added Monday. Both were already charged with aggravated child abuse.

An arrest report said Zykerria Robinson's mother admitted Harris had abused the girl since August and that he hit her over and over in the face and head Oct. 17 until she became unconscious. When Harris was questioned, police said he admitted he got enraged because the girl was “being disrespectful.”

The police report indicates the only witness to this abuse was the victim's 6-year-old sister.

Cannimore said Zykerria was unconscious on the couch when she left for work around 10 p.m. Oct. 17. When her daughter was not breathing when Cannimore returned home at 3 a.m. the following day, she called 911.

Zykerria was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Friends and relatives came together Friday to remember the 5-year-old. A vigil for Zykerria was held outside a Westside apartment, where flowers, teddy bears and messages decorated the front porch.

