Nassau County issues boil water advisory

NASSAU COUNTY - Nassau County officials issued a boil water advisory Thursday for all Nassau-Amelia Utility customers until further notice.
The utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a power outage during a weekly generator testing.
Officials said City of Fernandina Beach customers and high-rise structures at Amelia Island Plantation are not affected.
Officials said the advisory will remain in effect until samples show no bacteria.
Results should be back after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
If anyone has questions, they can contact NAU customer service at 904-530-6030.
