Nassau County issues boil water advisory

NASSAU COUNTY - Nassau County officials issued a boil water advisory Thursday for all Nassau-Amelia Utility customers until further notice.

The utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a power outage during a weekly generator testing.

Officials said City of Fernandina Beach customers and high-rise structures at Amelia Island Plantation are not affected.

Officials said the advisory will remain in effect until samples show no bacteria.

Results should be back after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If anyone has questions, they can contact NAU customer service at 904-530-6030.

