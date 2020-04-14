Small business owners, this program could help you out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As small business owners scramble to keep their doors open, there’s at least one option on the table that could help keep them afloat.

The federal government has what’s called the Paycheck Protection Program, which authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans. So far, 860,000 applications for a total of $210 billion have been approved through this program.

What separates these loans from traditional bank loans is the term forgivable. In other words, small business owners who follow the program’s rules will not be required to pay all of it back down the road.

LEARN MORE: Visit the Small Business Administration’s website

All businesses — including nonprofit groups, veterans organizations, tribal businesses, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and individual contractors — with 500 or fewer employees are eligible to enroll in the PPP.

These loans can be used to cover payroll costs including employee benefits, interest on mortgage obligations, and the cost of rent and utilities incurred before Feb. 15.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder how much of each loan will be forgiven. Here’s what you need to know: