Small business owners, this program could help you out
The Paycheck Protection Program authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As small business owners scramble to keep their doors open, there’s at least one option on the table that could help keep them afloat.
The federal government has what’s called the Paycheck Protection Program, which authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans. So far, 860,000 applications for a total of $210 billion have been approved through this program.
What separates these loans from traditional bank loans is the term forgivable. In other words, small business owners who follow the program’s rules will not be required to pay all of it back down the road.
LEARN MORE: Visit the Small Business Administration’s website
All businesses — including nonprofit groups, veterans organizations, tribal businesses, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals and individual contractors — with 500 or fewer employees are eligible to enroll in the PPP.
These loans can be used to cover payroll costs including employee benefits, interest on mortgage obligations, and the cost of rent and utilities incurred before Feb. 15.
At this point, it’s fair to wonder how much of each loan will be forgiven. Here’s what you need to know:
- You will owe money when your loan is due if you use the loan for anything other than what’s listed above;
- You will also owe money if you do not maintain your staff and payroll;
- Size of staff: Your loan forgiveness will be reduced if you decrease your full-time workforce;
- Level of payroll: Your loan forgiveness will be reduced if you decrease salaries and wages by more than 25 percent for any employee that made less than $100,000 annualized in 2019;
- Re-hiring: You have until June 30 to restore your full-time employment and salary levels for any changes made between Feb. 15 and April 26.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.