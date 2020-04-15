Legislation proposes paying Americans $2,000 a month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even as millions of Americans wait for stimulus checks, a proposal is in the works to provide even more payments.

The bill, known as the Emergency Money for the People Act, would issue monthly payments of $2,000 to individuals and families for six months, or until the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus outbreak.

It was introduced on Tuesday by two Democratic lawmakers who believe the one-time $1,200 payments distributed through the CARES Act, though a step in the right direction, don’t go far enough.

RELATED: How to check on the status of your stimulus payment

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., one of the bill’s sponsors. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy and ready to get back to work.”

It’s unclear whether the measure will gain the support it needs to clear Congress.

The $2 trillion CARES Act passed last month contained billions in financial aid for people and businesses impacted by the outbreak. Yet it has been criticized for delays and shortcomings involved in its rollout.

Khanna and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said their proposal would address those issues, including guaranteed payments for college students and people with disabilities even if they are claimed as dependents.

The new legislation would also take into consideration the number of people without a bank or physical address and issue payments through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit cards and mobile apps.

“Many Ohioans are just receiving — or about to receive — the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act,” Ryan said. “Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic."

The legislation would keep the monthly payments flowing for at least six months, or as long as it takes for the U.S. employment-to-population ratio to return to January’s benchmark of 60 percent.

Under the proposal, these payments would not be considered income, so they would not have an effect on recipients’ recipients eligibility for state or federal income-based assistance programs.

Below are the criteria for people who would qualify: