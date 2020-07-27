Target closing its stores nationwide for Thanksgiving

Add Target to the list of major retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

In a news release Monday, the retail chain announced its stores would not be open during the November holiday, which is routinely a popular shopping day for American families:

“Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds. That’s why our biggest holiday deals will be available earlier than ever, so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season.”

In lieu of Thanksgiving deals, the retailer is promoting in-store and online shopping in October and during the days leading up to and after Nov. 26 as opportunities for people to score big savings.

Target joins Walmart and Sam’s Club, which announced last week that their locations would be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The closures are an effort to limit crowds with the potential to spread coronavirus.