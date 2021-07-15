Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ wife arrested, accused of punching him in face

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is facing felony domestic violence charges.

Police arrested Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins on July 3 in Las Vegas. Officials said she punched him in the mouth at a casino in the Cosmopolitan hotel, reports said.

Investigators said Haskins had a split upper lip that needed stitches and got a tooth knocked out in the altercation.

He told authorities Gondrezick-Haskins was angry at him for going to a nightclub with his friends instead of waiting for the entire group.

The arrest report indicated the two married in March and were in Las Vegas with friends to celebrate that marriage.

