Were you born on Sept. 11? What does the date mean to you?

The view of the New York skyline with the World Trade Center at sunset on Sept. 5, 2001, taken from the US Open at the UATA National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, a few days before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sept. 11, 2021 will mark 20 years since four commercial airplanes were hijacked and nearly 3,000 people were killed in attacks in New York City, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania.

For those who were living, the world stopped that day. Some remember being at the office, while others were much younger and still in the classroom.

Many didn’t know what to feel. There was confusion, anger and sadness. There was doubt about what the future would hold.

A lot of people were scared.

What we want to know: Were you born on the day of the attacks on U.S. soil? If not, do you have a birthday on Sept. 11? What does the date mean to you?