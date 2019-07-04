'Ice Cream Licker' identified, faces up to 20 years in prison

LUFKIN, Texas - Police in Lufkin, Texas, are looking for a woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell ice cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

They've released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28th. The same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

Since then, officials have been trying to identify the woman and the store where the incident occurred.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin.

Authorities believe they know the woman's identity, but want to confirm.

They say they're taking it very seriously.

Tampering with products is a second-degree felony and carries a punishment of 2 to 20 years.

"This incident is being investigated as a second-degree felony, it's a very serious offense," Gerald Williamson, City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety, said. "If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you'll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly."

Authorities are focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Lufkin, Texas Police Department.

