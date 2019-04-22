Man loses 40 pounds drinking only beer during Lent

CINCINNATI - While a man was saying "Bottoms up!" for Lent, the pounds were coming down. Way down.

Del Hall gained a little fame over the last few weeks for only consuming beer during the 40 days of Lent, and now it paid off.

Hall said he lost more than 40 pounds during his Beer/Lent diet and he told USA Today that he's better than ever.

"I feel like I'm in my 20s," said Hall.

For nearly six weeks, Hall's only calorie intake was the two to five beers he would drink. He consulted with a doctor and researched fasts before undergoing the Beer/Lent diet.

Hall, who is an executive at the Fifty West Brewing Company in Ohio, chose beer over water for his fast to "keep sane and interested."

After Day 43, Hall had officially lost 41.5 pounds and learned valuable lessons when it comes to healthy eating.

"When I thought I was hungry, I wasn't. True hunger isn't that rumbling in your tummy," Hall said. "If I didn't eat for 46 days, missing one meal isn't going to kill me."

