28-year-old motorcyclist dies in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Saturday night crash on the Northside of Jacksonville killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chrysler was going south on Main Street around 10:22 p.m. and failed to yield to a motorcycle trying to turn left onto the I-295 northbound entrance ramp. The car crashed into the motorcycle, according to troopers

The motorcyclist, Luke Porter, of Jacksonville, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was died.

The driver of the car, identified as Erykah Simmons, 18, of Columbia, South Caroina, was not injured.

Charges are pending the investigation, according to the FHP report.

