Officers guard freezer to prevent others from licking ice cream containers

Keller Public Safety posted a photo of its officers guarding the freezer section of a supermarket after a video went viral of a girl licking a Blue Bell ice cream container and putting it back into the freezer.

The 17-year-old San Antonio girl and her boyfriend, who recorded the video, were both found by authorities after a massive search. The girl is a juvenile and her identity is therefore protected under state law, the Lufkin Police Department said.

Local police turned the case over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, and it remains under investigation.

Now authorities are worried about copycats.

The officers posed with arms crossed and sunglasses on, in front of a freezer full of ice cream to make sure that it does not happen again. They used the hashtag #NotOnOurWatch.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.