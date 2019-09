JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue confirms one person has died in an apartment fire in the 8200 block of Kensington Square in Jacksonville's Goodby's Creek neighborhood.

News4Jax has learned the fire has heavily damaged three apartments at the six-building complex.

Red Cross has been requested to help several people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

