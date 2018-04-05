Organizers shelve Palatka's 30th annual Blue Crab Festival

PALATKA, Fla. - Palatka's annual Blue Crab Festival has been shelved this year after 29 years running, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival was scheduled to take place during Memorial Day weekend. Organizers said it was canceled because of financial challenges.

Thursday's announcement follows months of back and forth over whether the festival would happen for a 30th consecutive year.

In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, the festival committee praised volunteers for their time and resources, and also vowed to reimburse vendors.

