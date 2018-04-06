Baby otter found in Orange Park garage

Otterly adorable.

A baby otter wandered into the backyard of an Orange Park home on Wednesday. The homeowner put it back in a nearby creak, but the next day they found it in their garage, and took it to the humane society.

Clay County Humane Society took her in and noticed she had an injury to her ear.

She is about 4-6 weeks old and has received medical care and vaccinations. This is the third otter Clay Humane has treated recently.

Want to help? To donate or see how you can help, call the Clay Humane at 904-276-7729 or visit their website at http://www.clayhumane.org.

