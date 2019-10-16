Patient at Wolfson Children's Hospital ends chemo, gets special performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - AYO, NO MORE CHEMO!

Get your tissues ready! Ian, a boy at Wolfson Children's Hospital going through chemotherapy, received a very special performance from his care team to celebrate a huge milestone.

Nurses created a song to celebrate his last day of chemotherapy!

Ian's mom shared, "We can truly say though, even through all the challenges, we were blessed to be adopted in to the #Weaver4 family [at Wolfson Children's]. My sweet boy will miss all of the amazing staff. You all have HEARTS OF GOLD and show up onto the floor and make us feel every ounce of love and care even through what I can only imagine to be one of the most difficult jobs—you all always smile through, I'm sure, challenging emotions from each child's room to room. I pray that every nurse, every MD, every CNA, our child life coach, pet therapy, our chaplain, Miss Sharon, all of Dietary, all of housekeeping, and anyone else who has walked into Ian's room, knows how grateful we are for all of your love, and how thankful we are that you give every ounce of YOU to make our children better. Thank you, Wolfson and Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville, for providing an environment that we can turn into our 'home away from home' during unwelcomed treatments. Ian is moving on to brighter days and starting Chapter 2."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.