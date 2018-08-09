People who put up holiday decorations early are happier, according to study

'Tis the season!

A new study finds people who put up their Christmas decorations early are happier.

Steve McKeown, Psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers and owner of The McKeown Clinic, told UNILAD that Christmas decorations evoke strong feelings of childhood memories that could make them happy and excited.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!," McKeown told UNILAD.

A study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology also confirms this.

So next time your neighbor starts to string the Christmas lights the day after Halloween, just smile and wave.

Read more here.

