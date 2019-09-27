Person beaten, dragged by minivan for 2 blocks in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a person was found early Friday morning in a Northwest Jacksonville street badly injured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the victim was beaten, then tied to a van by his legs and dragged for two blocks before the rope was cut and the victim left behind.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the person dragged from the intersection of Moncrief Road and West 36th Street -- near the Majestic Plaza Apartments -- to Pearce Street. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim dragged was a man but were told the person may be transgender. They said were trying to get in touch with the victim's family to confirm the information.

Police believe a black man was driving a silver or light-colored Dodge Caravan, and the Real Time Crime Center captured video of the incident.

Detectives said the video is too graphic to release, but JSO provided an image of the van hoping someone can help them locate the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information or who has seen the minivan is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

