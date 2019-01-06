News

Person trapped following Arlington crash, JFRD says

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

A person had to be extracted following a crash in Arlington early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. 

Crews responded to a neighborhood on Griflet Road at 1:03 a.m. When fire fighters arrived they had to extract a person from a car. 

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured. 

 

