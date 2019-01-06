Person trapped following Arlington crash, JFRD says

A person had to be extracted following a crash in Arlington early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to a neighborhood on Griflet Road at 1:03 a.m. When fire fighters arrived they had to extract a person from a car.

Crews are on scene of a traffic accident in the 1300 block of Griflet road with one person trapped . — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 6, 2019

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.