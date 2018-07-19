2nd bobcat sighting this month in northern St. Johns County

JULINGTON CREEK, Fla. - A little more than two weeks after a large bobcat was seen in the St. Johns County's Durbin Crossing community, there was another bobcat sighting nearby.

On Tuesday, two bobcats were spotted at the same time in the Westgate subdivision of Julington Creek, residents told News4Jax.

One of the bobcats was captured on camera. A photo showing what appears to be an adult bobcat outside Marci Mark's backyard fence was posted on social media and has become the topic of conversation in the West Gate subdivision.

But Mark said it wasn't the only bobcat in sight.

"We spotted a smaller one first, inside our fenced yard by our pool," she said. "When we went outside to get a closer look, he ran through the fence. Then I saw the bigger one."

Mark said she last saw the two bobcats running off toward a retention pond.

The sighting came just 15 days after a large bobcat was spotted July 2 in the backyard of a home in nearby Durbin Creek.

Both sightings were in locations that back up next to a preserve.

Despite the sightings, Mark and neighbors in a next-door subdivision were not concerned.

“Animals are trying to avoid us more often than we’re trying to avoid them," neighbor Phillip Dorrian said.

Many who live in the area said they expect to see bobcats and other wildlife come creeping out of bushes in Florida.

"We live in Florida, so I don't have any huge concerns," neighbor Kelly Gibbian said. "I tell my kids to look out for wildlife all the time."

But Mark didn't expect to see the bobcats in broad daylight, since cats are typically nocturnal animals.

“They ran away right when they saw me," Mark said. "Unless they were cornered, they didn’t seem like they would be dangerous at all.”

Mark said she's lived in her Westgate home for the last five years and Tuesday was the first time she's ever seen a bobcat, let alone two.

