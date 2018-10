JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - There's good news for dog owners in Jacksonville Beach.

Dogs are now allowed on Jacksonville Beach anytime through March 31, but they must be on a leash.

The new rule was approved in January by the City Council.

From April 1 through Sept. 30, dogs can only be on the beach before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

