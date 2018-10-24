Jacksonville DJ warns pet owners after coyotes kill family cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two coyotes were caught on security footage Tuesday attacking and killing a cat owned by Jacksonville country radio personality Robbie Rose.

Rose, a longtime DJ with WQIK, said the deadly encounter worries him, because such attacks are becoming more common in his Neptune Beach neighborhood.

“I think it’s getting dangerous, because you know once they get more aggressive (and) there’s no cats left, what are they going to go chase next? Little children?” Rose said.

Rose said his family is devastated over the loss of their cat, Monte, and he wants other pet owners to be aware of the potential threat. Rose said his sister's cat was also killed by a coyote.

Rose said unfortunately, coyote sightings and attacks on animals are becoming more of an issue in his neighborhood. He originally thought there was only one coyote involved.

“Because that’s what I saw,” Rose said. “But these were working in a team. The cat didn’t have a chance.”

Monte can be seen on the video trying to escape, but the coyotes chase him into a corner and kill him.

“That’s like one of your kids,” Rose said of losing his beloved pet.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said more than 50 coyote sightings have been reported across Duval, Clay, Nassau, St. Johns and Columbia counties within the past year. Neptune Beach police said they haven't received any reports of sightings.

FWC officers said coyotes are generally timid animals, and if you see one, you can wave your arms in the air or yell loudly to scare it away.

The FWC said to protect pets from coyotes:

Keep them indoors

Walk small dogs on a leash, especially at night

Don’t leave garbage or open pet food around your home

But Rose said he wants to see more done about what appears to be a growing problem.

The FWC said relocating coyotes from areas is ineffective because other coyotes will move into areas where coyotes have been removed.

If you see a coyote, report it to the FWC 888-404-FWCC (3922) and your local police department. For more information on coyotes, go to http://myfwc.com.

