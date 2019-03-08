Jacksonville zookeeper struck by rhino yells: 'He's got me!'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The zookeeper struck by a white rhinoceros last month at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was kneeling, giving a food reward with her arm extended into the pen with animal attacked, flinging her into the air before striking her again, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Friday.

The zookeeper, Pamela Robie, was hospitalized after the Feb. 26 incident but was released the next day to recover at home.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Executive Director Tony Vecchio said that day that the 4,000-pound rhino named Archie "bumped her with his horn" during a routine training session.

The FWC, which has jurisdiction over wildlife facilities in the state, found Robie was separated from the rhino by horizontal bars, but fell forward when something startled Archie. She was initially struck, then struck again once in the pen with the rhino.

"She remembered the feeling of tossing and tumbling while trying to get to her feet," the investigator wrote.

Archie dragged her out of the chute and into the holding yard before Robie could yell, "He's got me," to get the attention of a second zookeeper, who distracted the rhino long enough for Robie to get back into the chute and the second person was able to close the gate.

The report said the incident was over in about 10 seconds and Robie lost consciousness.

"There was never a threat to the public," the report state, adding there were no violations noted.

Archie was born in 1969 and has been at the Jacksonville zoo since 1975. Zoo officials said Archie remains on exhibit with other rhinos.

