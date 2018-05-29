Snakes slithering into homes after hard rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More unwanted guests could be slithering their way into your yard, and snake experts say you can thank the rain for it.

Over the last couple of days, many homeowners have reported snake sightings near their homes.

READ MORE: Jacksonville woman's encounter with 'giant' rattlesnake goes viral

"If we've had a lot of rain, and then the sun comes out, they're going to be seeking to warm up, because unless they warm up, they're not going to be able to hunt and feed themselves," said Dan Maloney, deputy director at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens.

In addition to seeking sunlight after the rain, snakes are likely to come out looking for shelter if their habitat is flooded out.

That means they could slither into your garage or a car port. If that's the case, Maloney warns it's best to leave the snake alone.

"The snake really doesn't want to engage you. It would rather not," said Maloney.

If one should end up in your living room, Maloney suggests removing it with something long, like a broom.

While it’s unlikely you’ll run into a venomous snake, Maloney warns it can still happen.

There are six venomous snakes native to Florida, including:

Diamondback rattler

Timber rattler

Pygmy rattler

Coral snake

Copperhead

Water moccasin

IMAGES: How to spot a venomous snake in Florida

Being able to identify different snakes is important. But if there's one you don't recognize, Maloney suggests taking a picture or video of it. This way, you have a reference point for doing research online or reaching out to an expert.

The big rule to remember if you do see a snake of any kind is to remain calm and don't panic.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.