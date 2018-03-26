Jacksonville woman's encounter with 'giant' rattlesnake goes viral

Lindsey Nilsen via Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Imagine running into a six-foot-long rattlesnake in an open field. Scary, right? But that's exactly what happened to a Jacksonville woman and friends in the Oakleaf area Sunday.

Lindsey Nilsen uploaded three images and a video clip of the eastern diamondback rattlesnake to Facebook about 11:30 a.m. Monday. It's been shared 2,300 times since then.

"Ain't he a beaut!!" Nilsen wrote, adding that the sighting was made near Argyle Forest Boulevard and Branan Field Road.

"That is a big [expletive] rattlesnake right there, dude," a man can be heard saying in the video clip. "... Oh my god, that [expletive] is like six foot."

The snake can be seen lingering near the person filming the encounter before slithering off into taller grass in the distance.

