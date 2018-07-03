Orange Park man charged with torturing neighbor's dogs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man is facing a felony charge after deputies said he tormented a neighbor’s three dogs and sprayed them with an unknown liquid.

A deputy who responded to a neighbor’s call about the abuse said he spotted Timothy Joseph Costello, 54, agitating the dogs through a fence line that Costello’s backyard shares with the dogs' yard.

The dogs live on Aries Drive, and Costello lives on Blairmore Boulevard in Orange Park.

The deputy said he spoke with Costello and asked if he had an issue with the neighbor’s dogs. Costello’s response was redacted from his arrest report.

According to the report, the deputy told Costello that if he was spraying the dogs, he needed to stop immediately. The neighbor who called the Sheriff's Office said Costello was seen spraying the dogs with a fluid from a pump sprayer, but what the liquid was is not known.

The report said the dogs could be heard barking again after the deputy left, so he returned and saw Costello again tormenting the dogs through the fence line after just being told to stop. The deputy said neighbors were asking Costello to leave the dogs alone.

The dogs' owner told the deputy this was an ongoing issue with Costello, who was later arrested on a felony charge of torturing an animal with the intent to inflict intense pain.

News4Jax is actively trying to find out what the fluid in the spray bottle was and whether the dogs required medical treatment.

