Florida company plans Sunshine State's first-ever winter wonderland

DADE CITY, Fla. - If you're a jealous Floridian who feels deprived every winter watching northerners frolic in the snow, your luck may be turning.

A plan to bring a snow park to the Sunshine State is currently in motion with officials scheduled to hear the proposal early next year, with the attraction possibly opening in Fall 2019, WFTS reports.

Florida's first snow park would be located in Dade City near the Tampa Bay area. The 58-acre site sits next to the TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure park.

The winter wonderland would be built by Point Summit Inc., and include a tubing run and areas to play in the snow. Attendance would be limited to avoid crowding during the weeks the park is open.

Although it would be Florida's first-ever snow park, the winter-y attractions already exist in other warm weather states such as Georgia and California.

