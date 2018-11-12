Police: 2 shot at Neptune Beach apartment complex

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Neptune Beach apartment complex, the Neptune Beach Police Department said.

Police responded about 4 a.m. to Ocean Oaks Apartments on Seagate Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Seagate Avenue is closed until further notice as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

