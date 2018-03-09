Police: Girl caught with 14 pot-laced Rice Krispies treats at First Coast High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 15-year-old First Coast High School student was suspended Thursday after police said she was caught with 14 pot-laced Rice Krispies treats on campus.

The School Resource Officer said the student, whose name was not released, had an unapproved backpack and when she was stopped by security guards, they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from the bag.

They found 14 Rice Krispies treats in individual zip bags inside, according to the incident report. The treats weighed 429 grams, which would be a felony amount of marijuana.

"When things like that happen with children, I believe it starts from the home. There's a responsibility we, as parents, must take for our children. We need to know what they're doing," said Geegee Love, who has a student at First Coast High. "What seems easy is not always the best way to go. But they need to learn, through having character and great values and things, whatever they need, they'll be able to get through honest and earnest gain."

The student was questioned but not arrested. The report said Jacksonville police will be seeking a warrant for the girl's arrest.

According to the report, the girl told the officer who drove her home that she also bakes brownies with marijuana and sells them and the Rice Krispies treats for $10 each on campus.

The report said the student was suspended pending a code of conduct hearing.

A freshman at First Coast High told News4Jax that more needs to be done to keep schools safe.

"That shouldn't have been in the school in the first place, to be honest," Linwood Powell said. "That could mess kids up -- mess their whole future up. Some of these kids have very bright futures. I feel like we need to work on more security issues."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.