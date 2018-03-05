Police: Homeless man charged after woman held captive in hotel room

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman who told police she had been beaten and held for days in a St. Augustine hotel room managed to call for help Friday when her attacker briefly left the room, according to a report from the St. Augustine Police Department.

The woman was injured so badly that she had to be airlifted to UF Health from Flagler Hospital.

According to the report, the woman told police that the man who kept her prisoner in the room also sexually assaulted her.

She said the man was Charles Hugh Marshall, 49, who is homeless. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, false imprisonment and aggravated battery.

He is being held on $145,000 bond.

According to the report, police were called to the Red Carpet Inn hotel on Ponce De Leon Boulevard to investigate when the woman called to report an alleged assault.

When officers arrived, the female victim was already being taken to Flagler Hospital with multiple serious injuries to her body.

According to the report, Marshall began punching the victim in the face and head last Tuesday when she tried to leave the hotel room. The next day, she said, he sexually assaulted her with cocaine and forced her to swallow cocaine on his fingers, according to police.

The woman told officers that Marshall said she deserved what she got because he accused her of “having sex with half (of) St. Augustine's transients in a hotel room.”

The woman also told officers that she did not call 911 right away because Marshall was in the room with her and she feared for her life after already being beaten. She said she managed to call for help Friday when Marshall briefly left the room, according to police.

When officers took Marshall into custody, he had the woman's cellphone and debit card on him.

The victim’s injuries were so serious that she had to be flown from Flagler Hospital to UF Health in Jacksonville, police said.

The arresting officer noted in his report that while Marshall was being transported to the St. Johns County Jail, he said, “I took care of business, and that’s what a man does.” The officer also noted in his report that Marshall used several vulgar names to refer to the victim.

Another officer who secured the crime scene noted in his report that there was blood splattered throughout the hotel room. He also stated there were two large pools of dried-up blood near the entrance.

A third officer noted in his report that while he was looking for Marshall, he was flagged down by a woman who said Marshall was harassing people in front of a Winn Dixie on North Pone De Leon Boulevard. That officer found Marshall in the store parking lot, sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

The driver of that car told officers she was helping Marshall and that they were praying after he approached her for money. Marshall was removed from the car and immediately taken into custody when more officers arrived to back up the third officer.

Court records show Marshall has been arrested 14 times in St. Augustine with multiple convictions for assault, battery and strangulation.

