Police: Infant found after 5 hours in day care van dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a months-old baby found Wednesday afternoon who was found unconscious in a van the Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool on Lenox Avenue.

Jacksonville police said the infant girl was found still in a child safety seat in the van about 1 p.m, about five hours after the vehicle was used to pick up children. Jacksonville firefighters tried to revive the baby and took her to Wolfson Children's Hospital, but the child could not be saved.

Police said the center cares for about 14 children and no other children were injured.

The building is surrounded by police tape, officers and homicide detectives, including the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office chief of investigations. They were working with the State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

The center was licensed and had no violations in its last three inspections by the Florida Department of Children and Families, most recently on April 15. The last time inspectors found any issues was last July when the report noted lack of documentation of worker training and outdoor equipment and field trip forms were not available for review.

Return to this story throughout the afternoon and watch News4Jax at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. for live reports.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.